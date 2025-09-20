Thanks for choosing us!
Richmond Farm and Brewery 1290 Five Points Richmond Road
Featured Items
Ancho Chicken Wrap
Ancho Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapenos, Diced Tomato, House Made Ranch, Flour Tortilla Wrap. Comes with hand-cut fries.$16.00
Quesadilla
Monterey jack cheese and your choice of pulled pork, ancho chicken or plain cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.$13.00
BEVERAGES
4-Pack Beer
4pk-611 Simcoe$24.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Cowtail$24.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Cranberry$28.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Cuttin' Hay$26.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Diehly$26.00
4pk-MVP$26.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Fugget Nugget$24.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Luna's$16.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Mosaic$24.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-ole red ale$24.00
4pk-puffed$24.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Porter$24.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Smitty Blonde$16.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk- citra Sour$16.00
4 pk- summer shandy$20.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-pickle$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Non-alcoholic
Beer Sample
FOOD
Entrees
Grilled Hanger Steak
8oz grilled hanger steak over red skinned fried potatoes, seasonal vegetables and béarnaise sauce.$29.00
Blackened Salmon
Pan seared Faroe Island Salmon, blackened, over sweet pea risotto, seasonal vegetable and romesco sauce.$28.00
Chicken Carbonara
Sauteed chicken tossed with crispy prosciutto, caramelized onions, sun dried tomatoes and sweet peas in a creamy alfredo sauce over spaghetti pasta.$23.00
BBQ Mac and Cheese
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese sauce, smoked gouda cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions and butter bread crumbs. Topped with root beer BBQ and frizzled onions.$22.00
Pan Seared Scallops
Pan seared scallops over sweet pea risotto with grilled asparagus and balsamic glaze.$27.00
Sides
Kids Menu
Salads
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons & house made buttermilk ranch dressing.$12.00
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with blackened grilled chicken.$14.00
Harvest Salad
Spring mix, goat cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onion and maple poppyseed dressing.$12.00
Sandwiches & More
Build a Burger
Build a burger YOUR WAY! Add whatever you like to make our masterpiece yours.$16.00
Whole Dang Farm
Fresh burger patty, applewood smoked bacon, house smoked pulled pork, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and root beer BBQ aioli on a brioche roll.$19.00
Barn Burger
Fresh burger patty, melted goat cheese, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and zonkey sauce on a brioche roll.$18.00
Richmond Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak meat, cooper cheese, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce and sriracha aioli on a toasted hero roll. Served with fresh cut fries.$17.00
A Little Bit of Chicken, Fried
Brined chicken thigh, pickled red onion, house-made hot honey, pickles, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.$16.00
Kick'n Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken topped with Gouda cheese, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickled red onion on a brioche roll.$16.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, Root beer BBQ, frizzled onions, house made cheese sauce on a brioche roll. Comes with fresh cut fries.$14.00
Bowsie's Beef and Cheddar
Thin sliced roast beef, horseradish aioli, frizzled onions and house made cheese sauce on an everything brioche roll.$18.00
Build a Chicken
Build this chicken sandwich your way! Add whatever tickles your fancy!$15.00
Shareables
"Farm Dirt" Wings
Ten dry rubbed wings served with celery & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.$18.00
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A blend of cheeses in a creamy fondue with sauteed artichokes and spinach. Served with corn tortilla chips.$12.00
Boom Boom Shrimp
Deep fried jumbo shrimp topped with boom boom sauce and scallions.$15.00
Sheet Tray Nachos
Corn tortilla, cheese sauce, fire roasted salsa, scallions, black beans, pickled jalapenos, diced tomato ad cilantro lime crema.$12.00
Beer Bacon Jam Fries
Hand cut fries tossed in house made beer bacon jam and topped with pickled jalapenos, scallion and smoky dill ranch.$11.00
Richmond Chili
A blend of ground beef and sausage with black beans, pinto beans and a touch of beer.$7.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Diced chicken, cheddar jack cheese spread, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, arugula and house made ranch on a crispy flatbread.$13.00
SPECIALS THURS - SUN
SPECIALS THURS-SUN
Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta
fresh diced heirloom tomatoes, red onion, garlic, basil, burrata cheese, balsamic glaze and olive oil over toasted bread,$13.00
Turkey Swiss Melt
Oven roasted turkey topped with melted Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes and sauteed mushrooms on toasted sourdough bread. Served with fresh cut fries.$16.00
Salmon and White Bean Ragout
Pan seared salmon over a wild mushroom and white bean Ragout, with crispy pancetta, crispy potatoes and a red wine reduction.$27.00
Lemon Poppyseed Creme Brulee
A sweet lemon poppyseed custard topped with caramelized sugar, whipped cream and strawberries.$11.00