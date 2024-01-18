Richmond Farm and Brewery 1290 Five Points Richmond Road
BEVERAGES
4-Pack Beer
- 4pk-611 Simcoe$24.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Cowtail$24.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Cranberry$28.00
- 4pk-Cuttin' Hay$26.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Frosted Citrus$24.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Fugget Nugget$24.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Luna's$16.00
- 4pk-Mosaic$24.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Ole Red$24.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Pale Ale$20.00
- 4pk-Porter$24.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Smitty Blonde$16.00Out of stock
- 4pk-Yuletide$32.00
- 4pk-Zonkey$20.00Out of stock
Non-alcoholic
FOOD
Shareables
- "Farm Dirt" Wings$13.00
10 wings served with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. You can choose between a dry rub or the sauce of the month.
- Beer Bacon Jam Fries$11.00
Fresh cut fries tossed in bacon jam, pickled jalapenos, scallions and a smoky ranch dressing. This item is not Gluten Free
- Quesadilla$10.00
You tell us what you want in this grilled up masterpiece and it's yours. Don't forget to add your meat to it!
- Sheet Tray Nachos$12.00
Corn tortilla, cheese sauce, fire roasted salsa, black beans, pickled jalapenos, diced tomato, cilantro lime crema.
- Salsa and Chips$8.00
Kids Menu
Burgers
- Barn Burger$16.50
Melted goat cheese, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, zonkey sauce, shredded lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche roll. Served with fresh cut fries.
- Build a Burger$16.00
Build a burger YOUR WAY! Add whatever you like to make our masterpiece yours.
- Richmond Burger$17.00
LTO with RFB Beer Bacon Jam and Cheddar Cheese. (Bacon Jam contains Gluten)
- Whole Dang Farm$18.00
Two 4ox burger patties topped with Applewood smoked bacon, house smoked pulled pork, fried egg, American cheese, shredded lettuce, root beer BBQ Aiole and a brioche bun.
Sandwiches & More
- A Little Bit of Chicken, Fried$15.00
Brined chicken thigh, pickled red onion, house-made hot honey, pickles, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Ancho Chicken Wrap$14.50
Ancho Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapenos, Diced Tomato, Avacado Ranch, Flour Tortilla Wrap. Comes with hand-cut fries.
- Blackened Shimp Po' Boy Wrap$16.00
Blackened shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickled onions and a cajun remoulade on a flour tortilla. Comes with fresh cut fries.
- Bowsie's Beef and Cheddar$17.00
Thin sliced top round, horseradish aioli, cheddar cheese sauce and frizzled onions on an everything brioche roll. Comes with hand-cut fries.
- Build a Chicken$14.00
Build this chicken sandwich your way! Add whatever tickles your fancy!
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken over mixed greens with applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado, blue cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and croutons with ranch dressing.
- Cuban Sandwich$15.50
House smoked pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, deli mustard, pickles, on a grilled hero roll. Served with hand cut fries!
- Harvest Salad$12.00
Spring mix, goat cheese, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onion and a maple poppyseed dressing.
- Kick'n Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Smoked Gouda Cheese, Cajun Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on a brioche roll. Served with our Hand Cut Fries
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Pulled pork, Root beer BBQ, frizzled onions, cheese sauce on a brioche roll. Comes with fresh cut fries.
SPECIALS THURS - SUN
- Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$21.00
Bacon wrapped meatloaf made with ground pork and beef over cheddar bacon mashed potatoes and green beans topped with a mushroom gravy.
- Chicken Corn Chowder$6.00
Diced chicken, roasted vegetables, corn and potatoes in a creamy chicken broth. Not GF or DF.
- Halloumi Chicken Wrap$17.00
Grilled chicken, deep fried halloumi cheese, roasted vegetables, pickled onion, arugula and tzatziki sauce in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with fresh cut fries.
- Wild Berry Crisp$9.00
Topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.