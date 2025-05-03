Thanks for choosing us!
Richmond Farm and Brewery 1290 Five Points Richmond Road
BEVERAGES
4-Pack Beer
4pk-611 Simcoe$24.00
4pk-Cowtail$24.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Cranberry$28.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Cuttin' Hay$26.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Diehly$26.00
4pk-MVP$26.00
4pk-Fugget Nugget$24.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Luna's$16.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Mosaic$24.00
4pk-ole red ale$20.00
4pk-Pale Ale$20.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-Porter$24.00
4pk-Smitty Blonde$16.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk- Watermelon Sour$16.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-gingerbread$20.00OUT OF STOCK
4pk-pickle$24.00
Non-alcoholic
Beer Sample
FOOD
Entrees
Grilled Hanger Steak
8oz grilled hanger steak over red skinned fried potatoes, seasonal vegetables and béarnaise sauce.$28.00
Blackened Salmon
Pan seared Faroe Island Salmon, blackened, over sweet pea risotto, seasonal vegetable and romesco sauce.$28.00
Chicken Carbonara
Sauteed chicken tossed with crispy prosciutto, caramelized onions, sun dried tomatoes and sweet peas in a creamy alfredo sauce over spaghetti pasta.$23.00
BBQ Mac and Cheese
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese sauce, smoked gouda cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions and butter bread crumbs. Topped with root beer BBQ and frizzled onions.$22.00
Pan Seared Scallops
Pan seared scallops over sweet pea risotto with grilled asparagus and balsamic glaze.$26.00
Sides
Kids Menu
Salads
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons & house made buttermilk ranch dressing.$12.00
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with blackened grilled chicken.$14.00
Harvest Salad
Spring mix, goat cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onion and maple poppyseed dressing.$12.00
Sandwiches & More
Build a Burger
Build a burger YOUR WAY! Add whatever you like to make our masterpiece yours.$16.00
Whole Dang Farm
Fresh burger patty, applewood smoked bacon, house smoked pulled pork, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and root beer BBQ aioli on a brioche roll.$18.00
Barn Burger
Fresh burger patty, melted goat cheese, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and zonkey sauce on a brioche roll.$18.00
Richmond Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak meat, cooper cheese, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce and sriracha aioli on a toasted hero roll. Served with fresh cut fries.$17.00
A Little Bit of Chicken, Fried
Brined chicken thigh, pickled red onion, house-made hot honey, pickles, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.$15.00
Kick'n Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken topped with Gouda cheese, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickled red onion on a brioche roll.$15.00
Ancho Chicken Wrap
Ancho Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapenos, Diced Tomato, House Made Ranch, Flour Tortilla Wrap. Comes with hand-cut fries.$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, Root beer BBQ, frizzled onions, house made cheese sauce on a brioche roll. Comes with fresh cut fries.$14.00
Bowsie's Beef and Cheddar
Thin sliced roast beef, horseradish aioli, frizzled onions and house made cheese sauce on an everything brioche roll.$17.00
Build a Chicken
Build this chicken sandwich your way! Add whatever tickles your fancy!$14.00
Shareables
"Farm Dirt" Wings
Ten dry rubbed wings served with celery & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.$17.00
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A blend of cheeses in a creamy fondue with sauteed artichokes and spinach. Served with corn tortilla chips.$12.00
Boom Boom Shrimp
Deep fried jumbo shrimp topped with boom boom sauce and scallions.$14.00
Quesadilla
Monterey jack cheese and your choice of pulled pork, ancho chicken or plain cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.$13.00
Sheet Tray Nachos
Corn tortilla, cheese sauce, fire roasted salsa, scallions, black beans, pickled jalapenos, diced tomato ad cilantro lime crema.$12.00
Beer Bacon Jam Fries
Hand cut fries tossed in house made beer bacon jam and topped with pickled jalapenos, scallion and smoky dill ranch.$11.00
Richmond Chili
A blend of ground beef and sausage with black beans, pinto beans and a touch of beer.$7.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Diced chicken, cheddar jack cheese spread, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, arugula and house made ranch on a crispy flatbread.$13.00
SPECIALS THURS - SUN
SPECIALS THURS-SUN
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled Ancho chicken over spring mix topped with queso fresco cheese, pickled jalapenos, black beans, avocado, crushed tortilla chips and roasted corn. Drizzled with chipotle ranch.$16.00
Birra Quesadilla
Slow braised shredded chuck roast on a crispy flour tortilla loaded with Oaxaca cheese, pickled jalapenos and cilantro. Served with a side of broth for dipping.$15.00
Crispy Chicken Tacos
Deep fried chicken thighs over shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onion, cheddar Jack cheese and smokey aioli on corn tortillas.$13.00
Rice Pudding
Topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and caramel sauce.$11.00OUT OF STOCK